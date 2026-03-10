$43.730.0850.540.36
122 out of 137 drones neutralized during Russian attack overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2948 views

Ukrainian Air Force forces shot down and suppressed 122 enemy UAVs of various types. 12 hits were recorded in ten locations, as well as debris falling on ten objects.

122 out of 137 drones neutralized during Russian attack overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones overnight, 122 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 10 (from 6:00 p.m. on March 9), the enemy attacked with 137 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 122 enemy UAVs. 12 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) at 10 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine