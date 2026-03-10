Russia's losses for the day amounted to 950 soldiers and over two thousand drones

On March 9, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers, 2224 UAVs, and a boat/ship in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.03.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1274990 (+950) killed

tanks ‒ 11758 (+13)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24174 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 38202 (+73)

MLRS ‒ 1679 (+4)

air defense systems ‒ 1328 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 349 (0)

operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 168809 (+2169)

cruise missiles ‒ 4403 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 31 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 82510 (+221)

special equipment ‒ 4087 (+4)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the Russian army plans to increase its contingent in Ukraine to 800,000 troops by the end of 2026.

