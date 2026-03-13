In Diia, it is now possible to book employees of the defense industry even with accounting violations

A new opportunity for booking employees for defense sector enterprises has been launched in "Diia", the Ministry of Economy announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Today, a new feature was launched on the "Diia" portal, which allows enterprises of the defense-industrial complex and companies critical for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to book employees even in the presence of violations in military registration. - reported the Ministry of Economy.

It is noted that "this refers to temporary booking of specialists for a period of up to 45 calendar days." "During this time, the employee can settle their registration data, and the enterprise can continuously ensure the fulfillment of defense tasks," the statement said.

"It is important for the state that enterprises working for defense can quickly attract the necessary specialists to work. The launch of this service in "Diia" simplifies the booking procedure and ensures stable operation of critically important productions," said Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

Enterprises included in the Unified List of Defense-Industrial Complex Enterprises or those that are critically important for ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can use the service, as reported. Enterprise managers, signatories, or authorized persons can submit an application.

Applications can be submitted online on the "Diia" portal. To do this, you need to log in using a qualified electronic signature, select the "Employee Booking" service, and when submitting the application, select the category "Employees with military registration violations". After entering employee data and signing the application, its review status will be displayed in the applicant's personal account.

It is expected that the launch of this opportunity will allow defense sector enterprises to more quickly attract specialists to work and ensure the continuity of production processes important for the country's defense capability.

Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules