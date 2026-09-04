In Crimea, the "Bastion" system used by the Russians to launch "Zircon" missiles was hit — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed a video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that a Russian Bastion system — a carrier of Zircon and Oniks missiles — was hit in temporarily occupied Crimea. The details of the operation on the peninsula were reported by the HUR on September 4, UNN writes.

The specialists of the HUR MoD Ukraine’s Group 13 special unit, as part of an operation in temporarily occupied Crimea in August 2026, successfully hit a Russian Bastion coastal missile system — a carrier of Zircon and Oniks missiles, which the aggressor state uses for terrorist strikes against Ukraine — the HUR noted, releasing a video.

The Group 13 operators also destroyed and hit two fuel trucks and a command-and-staff vehicle belonging to the Russian invaders on the peninsula, the HUR said.

The Defense Forces struck the occupiers in Crimea — hitting a landing craft and more