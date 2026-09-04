In Crimea, the "Bastion" system used by the Russians to launch "Zircon" missiles was hit — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed a video

$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
04:30 AM • 16092 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
03:45 AM • 22650 views
Sanctions against Russia are stalled in the U.S. Congress; the vote could be postponed until the elections
02:56 AM • 16372 views
Britain and France discussed launching SCALP missile production in Ukraine
01:16 AM • 18605 views
The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first timePhotoVideo
September 4, 12:18 AM • 18038 views
A low-cost underwater drone was created specifically for Ukraine to strike Russian ships and bridgesPhoto
September 3, 11:58 PM • 15141 views
Russia is building a maritime drone port in Crimea; Odesa and Mykolaiv could be at risk
September 3, 09:56 PM • 14186 views
Strikes on oil refineries are becoming increasingly costly for the Russian budget – oil and gas revenues have plummeted
September 3, 08:30 PM • 12931 views
Poland called on the EU to expel a significant number of Russian diplomats
September 3, 05:40 PM • 18188 views
Deputy heads of the SBU and the HUR will be dismissed — Zelenskyy on the shootout in Kyiv
September 3, 04:08 PM • 25407 views
Shootout between the SBU and the HUR — Kravchenko announced that two suspicions had been issued
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
0m/s
67%
748mm
Popular news
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 15148 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 12828 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 12751 views
In Egypt, an intact tomb of a high-ranking official more than 4,000 years old has been found01:05 AM • 6526 views
The Russian equivalent of Starlink is losing satellites, but developers claimed to be "ahead of schedule"03:31 AM • 7124 views
Publications
2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: schedule and where to watch the race in MonzaPhotoVideoSeptember 3, 04:47 PM • 28287 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world PhotoSeptember 3, 12:29 PM • 37227 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 48334 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 48745 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 85697 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Vasyl Stus
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 12838 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 12909 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 15230 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 36280 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 53964 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Starlink

In Crimea, the "Bastion" system used by the Russians to launch "Zircon" missiles was hit — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

In August 2026, Group 13 fighters struck a Russian "Bastion" system in Crimea. Two fuel trucks and a command-and-staff vehicle were also destroyed.

In Crimea, the "Bastion" system used by the Russians to launch "Zircon" missiles was hit — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed a video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that a Russian Bastion system — a carrier of Zircon and Oniks missiles — was hit in temporarily occupied Crimea. The details of the operation on the peninsula were reported by the HUR on September 4, UNN writes.

The specialists of the HUR MoD Ukraine’s Group 13 special unit, as part of an operation in temporarily occupied Crimea in August 2026, successfully hit a Russian Bastion coastal missile system — a carrier of Zircon and Oniks missiles, which the aggressor state uses for terrorist strikes against Ukraine

— the HUR noted, releasing a video.

The Group 13 operators also destroyed and hit two fuel trucks and a command-and-staff vehicle belonging to the Russian invaders on the peninsula, the HUR said.

The Defense Forces struck the occupiers in Crimea — hitting a landing craft and more03.09.26, 14:14 • 3416 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
P-800 Oniks
Crimea
Ukraine