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The Defense Forces struck the occupiers in Crimea — hitting a landing craft and more

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The BK-16 landing craft was hit in Sevastopol, and the Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system was hit in the area of the city. The enemy's drone control centers and warehouses were also destroyed.

The Defense Forces struck the occupiers in Crimea — hitting a landing craft and more
Illustrative photo

The Defense Forces struck a BK-16 landing craft in Sevastopol, an electronic warfare system and a drone command post in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as enemy warehouses in the temporarily occupied territories. This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 3, UNN reports.

"On September 2 and during the night of September 3, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy military targets," the statement said.

What was struck in Crimea

In Sevastopol, Crimea, a BK-16 landing craft was struck. The extent of the damage is being clarified

- the General Staff reported.

The BK-16, as indicated, is a high-speed Project 02510 transport and landing craft designed to transport and land troops, including on an unequipped coastline, as well as to perform patrol and counter-sabotage missions. The craft's full displacement is approximately 20.5 tonnes, and its length is approximately 16 meters. The crew consists of 2 people, and it can carry up to 19 troops. The craft may be equipped with machine-gun and grenade-launcher weapons.

In the area of temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a Krasukha-4 mobile electronic warfare station was struck.

- the General Staff stated.

"Krasukha-4" (1RL257), as noted, is a long-range mobile electronic warfare system designed to suppress the airborne radars of aircraft and helicopters, as well as the radar systems of unmanned aerial vehicles. The system is also capable of affecting communications equipment and other electronic systems.

"In the area of Mar'yine (the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), an enemy UAV command post was struck," the General Staff stated.

What was hit in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

"In addition, in Donetsk region, an enemy unit's UAV warehouse was struck in Zhelanne, and an enemy ammunition warehouse was struck in the area of Ilovaisk. Among other targets, enemy facilities at the Vostochnyi training ground in Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia region, were struck," the General Staff said in its statement.

The extent of the damage caused is being clarified.

Ukrainian military forces successfully attacked enemy aircraft — a MiG-29 fighter jet and a Ka-27 helicopter were destroyed.02.09.26, 17:50 • 5066 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
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