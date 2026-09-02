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Ukrainian military forces successfully attacked enemy aircraft — a MiG-29 fighter jet and a Ka-27 helicopter were destroyed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Defense Forces struck enemy ammunition and equipment depots. The destruction of a MiG-29 and a Ka-27 has also been confirmed.

Ukrainian military forces successfully attacked enemy aircraft — a MiG-29 fighter jet and a Ka-27 helicopter were destroyed.

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a MiG-29 aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter. Enemy ammunition and materiel depots were hit, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, on September 1 and during the night of September 2, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

An enemy ammunition depot was hit in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region.

A depot of material and technical supplies belonging to an occupier unit was also hit in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region.

Enemy Su-25 plane destroyed in Pokrovsky direction - General Staff11.06.24, 09:32 • 22807 views

In Rechytsa, Bryansk region, russia, an area where enemy weapons and military equipment were concentrated was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Based on an analysis of additional data, the destruction of a Ka-27 helicopter on August 30, 2026, near the "Yeysk" airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was confirmed 

— the statement said.

The destruction of a MiG-29 aircraft on August 27, 2026, near the "Millerovo" airfield in Russia’s Rostov region was also confirmed.

General Staff confirmed strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl28.08.26, 11:06 • 4826 views

Antonina Tumanova

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