General Staff confirmed strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff confirmed that the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl was hit overnight on August 28. A fire was recorded at the plant.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia, was hit, UNN reports.
During the night of August 28, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Yaroslavl region, Russia. A fire was recorded on the premises of the facility
The extent of the damage is being clarified.
"Slavneft-YANOS," as stated, is one of Russia’s largest oil-refining enterprises and is part of PJSC "Slavneft." The plant’s capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise carries out the full cycle of oil refining and produces motor gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, lubricants, and other petroleum products. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of Russia’s armed forces.
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