Enemy Su-25 plane destroyed in Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

An enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report on 22:00 on June 10, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor's previous losses amounted to 198 invaders killed and wounded. "A Su-25 aircraft, one tank, an armored combat vehicle, a cannon and four vehicles were destroyed," the General Staff said.

