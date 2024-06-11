Enemy Su-25 plane destroyed in Pokrovsky direction - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy Su-25 plane was destroyed in the Pokrovsky direction.
An enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report on 22:00 on June 10, writes UNN.
Details
According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor's previous losses amounted to 198 invaders killed and wounded. "A Su-25 aircraft, one tank, an armored combat vehicle, a cannon and four vehicles were destroyed," the General Staff said.
General Staff: 100 clashes at the front per day, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction11.06.24, 08:55 • 23951 view