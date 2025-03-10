In Chernihiv region, three children fell through the ice: a nine-year-old boy died
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Malyi Lystven in Chernihiv region, three boys fell through the ice on the Bilois River. Two children were rescued by passersby, but the nine-year-old boy died.
In the village of Mali Lystven in Chernihiv region, three boys fell through the ice on the Bilous River, and a nine-year-old boy died. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The tragedy occurred today after lunch in the village of Mali Lystven in the Ripyky territorial community. Three young boys fell through the ice on the Bilous River
Two children were rescued by passersby. Unfortunately, the third nine-year-old boy could not be pulled out of the water in time. His brother, born in 2012, was hospitalized after being examined by doctors. Another boy, born in 2017, was taken home by relatives.
Parents! We once again urge you to remind children about the dangers of walking on thin ice. Especially during periods of unstable temperatures!
