In Chernihiv region, court sentences three gang members to life in prison for murdering a family

In Chernihiv region, court sentences three gang members to life in prison for murdering a family

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22431 views

In Chernihiv region, a court sentenced three gang members to life in prison for the murder of a family from Kyiv. The criminals lured the family to an abandoned gas station, killed them and stole $6,000.

A Chernihiv court has sentenced three members of a gangster group who committed a high-profile murder of a family from Kyiv in May 2023. They were sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details [1

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Chernihiv Special Prosecutor's Office, the ex-serviceman and two civilians were found guilty of the premeditated murder of two people and a young child, banditry, illegal handling of weapons and other crimes. In addition, two accomplices were also found guilty of large-scale drug possession.

The gang members were sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. They also have to compensate the families of the victims with UAH 30 million in non-pecuniary damage.

Prosecutors proved in court that the former serviceman organized an armed criminal group, in which he involved two civilians, a man and a woman.

According to the information, in May 2023, the organizer offered a man he knew from Kyiv to buy a car from him. The meeting place was an idle gas station in Chernihiv region. The victim came there from Kyiv with his family - his wife and young son.

To commit the crime, the gang members replaced the license plates on the car, took firearms with ammunition and a shovel. After a meeting at an abandoned gas station, the criminals shot the family and stole their money, then hid the bodies of the victims and set their car on fire.

The gang members distributed the stolen funds in the amount of USD 6 thousand among themselves.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies, all members of the gang were detained the day after the crimes were committed. They were waiting for the court verdict in custody

- , the statement said.

Recall 

The court sentenced a husband and wife to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography and abusing their daughters. The couple must also pay 750 thousand hryvnias in compensation to the victims.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv
kyivKyiv

