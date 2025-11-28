In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of an enterprise - MCA
Kyiv • UNN
A Shahed drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. In a neighboring community near Chernihiv, a drone hit a private house.
A Shahed drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as reported by UNN.
The fall of a Shahed drone on the territory of one of the city's enterprises has been recorded. Also, in a neighboring community near Chernihiv, a drone hit a private house.
According to him, information on all consequences is being clarified.
Additionally
Local media and Telegram channels reported explosions in Chernihiv.
The explosion heard in the city was the air defense system working on Shahed drones. There was no information about destruction or casualties in the city.