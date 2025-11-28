In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of an enterprise - MCA

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:22 PM • 940 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 10804 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 11683 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 10619 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 25926 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 19204 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17447 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 31752 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19343 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17498 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.6m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 19117 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 19510 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 22413 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 21855 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 22782 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 10812 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 14201 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 25935 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 23010 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 31758 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Friedrich Merz
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Village
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 22298 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 39557 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 59699 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 92362 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 107336 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Nord Stream

In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of an enterprise - MCA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2016 views

A Shahed drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. In a neighboring community near Chernihiv, a drone hit a private house.

In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of an enterprise - MCA

A Shahed drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as reported by UNN.

The fall of a Shahed drone on the territory of one of the city's enterprises has been recorded. Also, in a neighboring community near Chernihiv, a drone hit a private house.

- Bryzhynskyi reported.

According to him, information on all consequences is being clarified.

Russia destroyed the last power unit in Chernihiv region - The Guardian23.11.25, 15:37 • 3788 views

Additionally

Local media and Telegram channels reported explosions in Chernihiv.

The explosion heard in the city was the air defense system working on Shahed drones. There was no information about destruction or casualties in the city.

- Bryzhynskyi reported.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Chernihiv