In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of an enterprise - MCA

A Shahed drone fell on the territory of one of the enterprises in Chernihiv. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as reported by UNN.

The fall of a Shahed drone on the territory of one of the city's enterprises has been recorded. Also, in a neighboring community near Chernihiv, a drone hit a private house. - Bryzhynskyi reported.

According to him, information on all consequences is being clarified.

Russia destroyed the last power unit in Chernihiv region - The Guardian

Additionally

Local media and Telegram channels reported explosions in Chernihiv.