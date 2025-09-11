In Cherkasy, a man attacked military personnel with an axe during a conflict with employees of the territorial recruitment center and social support. The man has been detained by the police and is being prepared for criminal prosecution, the Cherkasy Regional TCC and SP reported, writes UNN.

Details

"During notification measures in the city of Cherkasy, a joint patrol consisting of servicemen of the Cherkasy OM TCC and SP and representatives of the National Police stopped a person to check military registration documents, who refused to provide any documents or identify himself," the report states.

During the conversation, the citizen began to behave aggressively, ignoring the remarks of the law enforcement officer and TCC and SP servicemen. It is also reported that during the conversation, the citizen suddenly began to wave a bag containing an object resembling an axe. As a result, one of the servicemen received 2 blows to the head.

"During the detention of the said citizen, the latter sprayed an irritating substance from a can into the face of another serviceman. After the detention, an investigative and operational group and an ambulance arrived at the scene," the TCC reported.

The TCC and SP reported that the citizen's identity was established, he was wanted, and in addition to the axe and a can of irritating liquid, he had an object resembling a pistol.

"Law enforcement agencies are deciding on entering the incident into the ERDR and bringing the citizen to criminal responsibility," the TCC summarized.

Addition

In the village of Boratyn, Lutsk district, an incident occurred with a notification group consisting of TCC military personnel and police officers. When the employees of the territorial recruitment center wanted to check documents, the men began to behave aggressively, and one of them knocked a pistol out of the serviceman's hands and opened fire on the TCC group.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support refuted information about the illegal detention and mobilization of single father Volodymyr Strakhov by servicemen of the Berdiansk RTC and SP. The department emphasized that the procedure was carried out in full compliance with the norms of current legislation.