03:15 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
September 11, 09:51 AM
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Actual
In Cherkasy, a man attacked TCC servicemen with an axe during a document check

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

In Cherkasy, a man attacked TCC servicemen with an axe and a can during a document check, causing them injuries. The assailant was detained by the police and faces criminal charges.

In Cherkasy, a man attacked TCC servicemen with an axe during a document check

In Cherkasy, a man attacked military personnel with an axe during a conflict with employees of the territorial recruitment center and social support. The man has been detained by the police and is being prepared for criminal prosecution, the Cherkasy Regional TCC and SP reported, writes UNN.

Details

"During notification measures in the city of Cherkasy, a joint patrol consisting of servicemen of the Cherkasy OM TCC and SP and representatives of the National Police stopped a person to check military registration documents, who refused to provide any documents or identify himself," the report states.

During the conversation, the citizen began to behave aggressively, ignoring the remarks of the law enforcement officer and TCC and SP servicemen. It is also reported that during the conversation, the citizen suddenly began to wave a bag containing an object resembling an axe. As a result, one of the servicemen received 2 blows to the head.

"During the detention of the said citizen, the latter sprayed an irritating substance from a can into the face of another serviceman. After the detention, an investigative and operational group and an ambulance arrived at the scene," the TCC reported.

The TCC and SP reported that the citizen's identity was established, he was wanted, and in addition to the axe and a can of irritating liquid, he had an object resembling a pistol.

"Law enforcement agencies are deciding on entering the incident into the ERDR and bringing the citizen to criminal responsibility," the TCC summarized.

Addition

In the village of Boratyn, Lutsk district, an incident occurred with a notification group consisting of TCC military personnel and police officers. When the employees of the territorial recruitment center wanted to check documents, the men began to behave aggressively, and one of them knocked a pistol out of the serviceman's hands and opened fire on the TCC group.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support refuted information about the illegal detention and mobilization of single father Volodymyr Strakhov by servicemen of the Berdiansk RTC and SP. The department emphasized that the procedure was carried out in full compliance with the norms of current legislation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Cherkasy