In Cherkasy, a choreographer lost over 1 million hryvnias in a casino, which were collected for children's trip to Georgia: the woman was notified of suspicion

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office, a choreographer was notified of suspicion. She had collected 1 million hryvnias for a children's trip to Georgia but lost the funds in a casino. The woman is currently under house arrest, as reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

During the investigation, it was established that the coach of a dance ensemble in Cherkasy region collected funds from parents for a trip to Georgia under the pretext of their children's participation in a festival. In fact, she spent the money at her own discretion, specifically losing it in an online casino. This amounts to over 1 million hryvnias, which she collected between April and July 2025. - the statement reads.

It is noted that there are 26 victims in the materials of the criminal proceedings.

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office, the woman was notified of suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale (Part 5, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, she was placed under house arrest due to the fact that the suspect has a minor child in her care. - added the OGP.

In July, UNN reported that the coach of a children's dance club, which operated at School No. 20 in Cherkasy, collected over 1 million hryvnias for a children's trip to Georgia, but lost them in a casino.