From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture
Exclusive
01:18 PM

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

10:05 AM

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
April 21, 06:59 AM

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Продаж Lexus LC 2019
In case of a nuclear incident, Ukraine will use Israeli placenta-based emergency therapy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Israeli Pluri and Ukrainian Hemafond are cooperating on emergency therapy for radiation sickness. The placenta-based drug will create a supply of medicine in Ukraine in case of a nuclear incident.

In case of a nuclear incident, Ukraine will use Israeli placenta-based emergency therapy

Israeli biotechnology firm Pluri has entered into an agreement to assist Ukraine in developing an emergency response to radiation sickness in the event of a nuclear incident.

This is reported by The times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli biotechnologists agreed on exclusive cooperation with the Ukrainian cord blood bank Hemafond almost 2 weeks after a Russian attack drone targeted the emergency reactor shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Pluri is a developer of placenta-based cell technology. It will help Ukraine create a supply of medicine against deadly radiation poisoning. The preparations are based on the use of cells grown from placental materials.

Russia's three-year full-scale aggression against Ukraine has underscored the ever-growing threat of radiation amid repeated shelling of the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, attacks on the Chornobyl NPP, and Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons.

Additional information

Hematopoietic Acute Radiation Syndrome (H-ARS) occurs when a person is exposed to high levels of ionizing radiation. For example, as a result of a nuclear attack or accident. It leads to the destruction of bone marrow and blood cells, resulting in severe anemia, bleeding, and immunodeficiency.

Death can occur within 4-8 weeks without effective treatment.

As a reminder

China has successfully tested a non-nuclear hydrogen explosive device. It created a fireball with a temperature of over 1000°C, the flash of which lasted 15 times longer than TNT.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

HealthTechnologies
Israel
China
Ukraine
