Israeli biotechnology firm Pluri has entered into an agreement to assist Ukraine in developing an emergency response to radiation sickness in the event of a nuclear incident.

Details

Israeli biotechnologists agreed on exclusive cooperation with the Ukrainian cord blood bank Hemafond almost 2 weeks after a Russian attack drone targeted the emergency reactor shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Pluri is a developer of placenta-based cell technology. It will help Ukraine create a supply of medicine against deadly radiation poisoning. The preparations are based on the use of cells grown from placental materials.

Russia's three-year full-scale aggression against Ukraine has underscored the ever-growing threat of radiation amid repeated shelling of the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, attacks on the Chornobyl NPP, and Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons.

Additional information

Hematopoietic Acute Radiation Syndrome (H-ARS) occurs when a person is exposed to high levels of ionizing radiation. For example, as a result of a nuclear attack or accident. It leads to the destruction of bone marrow and blood cells, resulting in severe anemia, bleeding, and immunodeficiency.

Death can occur within 4-8 weeks without effective treatment.

As a reminder

