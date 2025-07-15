Sybiha and Kellogg discussed expanding cooperation in the field of defense

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg, who is visiting Kyiv, discussed ways to expand Ukrainian-American cooperation in the defense sector. Sybiha reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American defense cooperation, welcomed bipartisan support for the Russia Sanctions Act until 2025, and coordinated further steps to increase the cost of war for the aggressor - Sybiha wrote.

He also noted, "we are grateful to President Trump for his key decision to provide new Patriot systems and other weapons together with European allies."

It is time to advance peace through strength: expand Ukraine's capabilities and increase transatlantic pressure to force Russia to end its aggressive war - the Foreign Minister stated.

