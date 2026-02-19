In Bukovyna, unknown individuals blocked a police car, a special forces officer fired into the air - police

In Chernivtsi region, during the exposure of a person wanted for committing a "military crime", unknown individuals blocked the movement of a police car, a special forces officer fired into the air, the National Police Department in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, February 19, in the village of Mamalyha, during measures to expose a 39-year-old resident of the Dniester district, who was wanted for committing a crime against the established order of military service, unknown persons blocked the movement of an official vehicle. - reported the police.

It is also indicated that unknown persons "committed active acts of resistance to the lawful demands of the police."

"In order to stop illegal actions and unblock traffic, an officer of the special police unit of Bukovyna fired warning shots into the air from a service firearm. As a result of the incident, no one was injured," the police noted.

According to this fact, the leadership of the National Police Department, as reported, "initiated an official investigation." "A legal assessment will also be given to the actions of citizens who obstructed the lawful activities of law enforcement officers," the report says.