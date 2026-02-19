$43.290.03
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
07:36 AM • 5544 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 18, 04:17 PM • 22253 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 54883 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
February 18, 02:25 PM • 48127 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
February 18, 12:34 PM • 61319 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
February 18, 10:59 AM • 36863 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 26381 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 27873 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 27245 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
In Bukovyna, unknown individuals blocked a police car, a special forces officer fired into the air - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In the village of Mamalyha, while apprehending a wanted man, unknown individuals blocked the movement of police officers. A law enforcement officer fired warning shots into the air; no one was injured.

In Bukovyna, unknown individuals blocked a police car, a special forces officer fired into the air - police

In Chernivtsi region, during the exposure of a person wanted for committing a "military crime", unknown individuals blocked the movement of a police car, a special forces officer fired into the air, the National Police Department in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, February 19, in the village of Mamalyha, during measures to expose a 39-year-old resident of the Dniester district, who was wanted for committing a crime against the established order of military service, unknown persons blocked the movement of an official vehicle.

- reported the police.

It is also indicated that unknown persons "committed active acts of resistance to the lawful demands of the police."

"In order to stop illegal actions and unblock traffic, an officer of the special police unit of Bukovyna fired warning shots into the air from a service firearm. As a result of the incident, no one was injured," the police noted.

According to this fact, the leadership of the National Police Department, as reported, "initiated an official investigation." "A legal assessment will also be given to the actions of citizens who obstructed the lawful activities of law enforcement officers," the report says.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Chernivtsi Oblast
National Police of Ukraine