In Bukovyna, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of bad weather: 30 thousand consumers are without electricity, infrastructure is damaged

In the Chernivtsi region, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. Due to a strong storm and thunderstorm that swept through the region on July 7, two substations were de-energized and several high-voltage poles were damaged. More than 30,000 consumers in Chernivtsi and several villages in the region were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in Telegram.

Details

It is reported that as a result of the sudden deterioration of weather conditions in the Chernivtsi region, numerous cases of damage to critical and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as residential buildings in communities, were recorded.

In Chernivtsi, rescuers eliminated the consequences of bad weather at five addresses at once. In addition, emergency workers worked in the Chernivtsi and Vyzhnytsia districts.

Currently, work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather is still ongoing in 5 settlements of the region.

