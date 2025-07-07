$41.730.01
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Погода
+27°
3m/s
54%
743mm
In Bukovyna, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of bad weather: 30 thousand consumers are without electricity, infrastructure is damaged

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

In Chernivtsi region, the elimination of the consequences of the bad weather on July 7 continues, which left more than 30 thousand consumers without electricity. Two substations and several high-voltage poles were damaged, work is ongoing in 5 settlements.

In the Chernivtsi region, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. Due to a strong storm and thunderstorm that swept through the region on July 7, two substations were de-energized and several high-voltage poles were damaged. More than 30,000 consumers in Chernivtsi and several villages in the region were left without electricity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in Telegram.

Details

It is reported that as a result of the sudden deterioration of weather conditions in the Chernivtsi region, numerous cases of damage to critical and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as residential buildings in communities, were recorded.

In Chernivtsi, rescuers eliminated the consequences of bad weather at five addresses at once. In addition, emergency workers worked in the Chernivtsi and Vyzhnytsia districts.

Currently, work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather is still ongoing in 5 settlements of the region.

SocietyEventsWeather and environment
Chernivtsi Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernivtsi
