In Brovary, shelters automatically open during an alarm, and local authorities are working to improve accessibility

In Brovary, all shelters located in residential buildings automatically open during an air raid and close 15 minutes after the alarm is over. Local authorities are currently working to improve their accessibility for people with limited mobility. Svitlana Reshetova, Head of the Housing and Communal Services Department of the Brovary City Council, told UNN in an exclusive commentary.

Context

Blogger Halyna Savchuk, who came to the dance competition with her child, was not allowed to enter the shelter of the Kyiv Aviation Institute during the air raid. She reported this on her Instagram page. The security guards hired by the event organizers refused to let the woman and her child in. Ksenia Semenova , the acting rector of the institute, saidthat such an incident had indeed occurred. According to her, the Aviation Security Service and the director of the CMC responded immediately. KAI will no longer have any relations with this organizer. She also added that all shelters of the Kyiv Aviation Institute are open to anyone at any time.

Details

After this incident, UNN decided to ask how the shelters in Kyiv region, in particular in the capital's largest satellite city, Brovary, are working.

According to Svitlana Reshetova, head of the housing and communal services department of the Brovary City Council, local shelters open and close automatically.

All of the so-called "simple" shelters in residential buildings are now equipped with everything you need to stay safely there. They automatically open during an alarm and also automatically close 15 minutes after the alarm has ended. The closure is automatically displayed on the console, and the service organization sees where the shelter is not closed, it sends its employees there, for what reason this shelter did not close or did not open. But there have been no cases of failure to open, - Reshetova said.

According to her, local authorities are currently working to make all shelters accessible to people with limited mobility.

According to her, for example, in Brovary, there are schools that have specially equipped shelters that are accessible to people with locomotor problems. As for the outdated housing stock, such as old five-story buildings, there are still problems with barrier-free shelters.

Therefore, we are currently determining where people with limited mobility can go, so that there are several shelters in the area where these people can get within walking distance - Reshetova noted.

Recall

The Brovary City Council continues to work on the draft program for creating barrier-free space in the Brovary City Territorial Community for 2025-2029. "Creating a barrier-free space is a very urgent problem today, because people with disabilities cannot always get into our institutions, residential buildings, and shelters. Therefore, I would like this program to be taken responsibly and very seriously," said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible for people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek consultations more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

In addition, the city has a diving rehabilitation project for Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers, family members of the victims, internally displaced persons, and veterans .