Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 30786 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86142 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121029 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164521 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91437 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148637 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57614 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41682 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33898 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36230 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

In Britain, doctors performed a unique operation: a child was "born twice" to save the life of a mother with cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2068 views

British doctors performed a unique operation to save a pregnant woman with ovarian cancer. During the operation, the uterus was pulled out, cancer cells were removed, and then the baby was returned back.

In Britain, doctors performed a unique operation: a child was "born twice" to save the life of a mother with cancer

British doctors performed an extremely rare and complex operation to save the life of a pregnant woman diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, a 32-year-old woman named Lucy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

In the 20th week, a group of 15 doctors at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford performed a five-hour operation to remove cancer cells on both ovaries behind the uterus.

Then her son was returned to Lucy, and at the end of January he was "reborn" weighing approximately 2.8 kg.

Doctors feared that if they waited for the baby to be born to start treating Lucy's tumor, the cancer would most likely spread and be life-threatening.

However, her pregnancy was too advanced for surgeons to perform a standard operation.

Shocking discovery: Plastic in the arteries of stroke patients increases risk24.04.25, 07:48 • 3210 views

During the five-hour operation, Lucy's uterus, in which her unborn child was still located, was removed.

This allowed doctors to examine and remove cancer cells on both ovaries behind the uterus.

The uterus remained connected to the uterine artery to maintain the baby's blood and oxygen supply. It also remained connected to the left fallopian tube and cervix.

Two members of the team held Lucy's uterus in their hands throughout the procedure.

In case of a nuclear incident, Ukraine will use Israeli placenta-based emergency therapy21.04.25, 15:44 • 4351 view

It was wrapped in a warm sterile saline solution to simulate being inside the body and maintain the required temperature.

According to reports, Lucy had no symptoms before she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and she said she was "incredibly lucky" to have been diagnosed and treated.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthNews of the World
United Kingdom
