In Australia, a donor has died whose plasma saved over 2 million children.
In Australia, James Harrison has died, whose plasma saved the lives of 2.4 million infants. He passed away at the age of 88. This was reported by UNN citing the BBC.
Harrison became famous worldwide for his rare plasma, which contained immunoglobulin (anti-D), used to create a serum that prevents Rh conflict between mother and child during pregnancy. His donations have saved the lives of over 2.4 million infants.
Harrison decided to become a blood donor in his teenage years when he had to receive a blood transfusion after a major surgery. At 18, he began donating plasma every two weeks and continued to do so until he was 81. His dedication to donating and his ability to help others made him a remarkable figure in the history of medicine.
Thanks to his donation, a serum was created that allowed for the saving of countless infants suffering from Rh conflict. His rare plasma may have been the result of a blood transfusion in his teenage years, which contributed to the accumulation of anti-D immunoglobulins in Harrison's body.
The man always said that his donations do not bring pain and that he is happy to save lives. It has become a true calling for him. His family also received a serum made from his plasma, which allowed them to avoid Rh conflict and protect the health of future generations.
Despite Harrison's death, his legacy lives on, and scientists continue to work on reproducing his unique plasma in the laboratory to assist pregnant women around the world.
