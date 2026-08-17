In Athens, the entirely marble Olympic Stadium is being cleaned for the first time in more than a century

In Athens, a large-scale cleaning of the Panathenaic Stadium has begun. The stadium, built entirely of white marble, has not undergone systematic cleaning for more than a century. Associated Press reports this, UNN writes.

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The U-shaped stadium was rebuilt for the first modern Olympic Games in 1896. It is also the site of the ceremony for the handover and departure of the Olympic flame, including ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The stadium is made of the same white marble as the Acropolis, so specialists are carrying out the work with the utmost care. Cleaners in special protective suits are working across 47 steep tiers, using clean water at controlled low pressure. Special machines immediately collect the wastewater.

The aim of the cleaning is not to make everything white. It is to remove dirt and the first layers of organic material that settle on the surface - said the stadium's senior restorer, Dimitris Selemis.

According to him, the work will also help to study the condition of the landmark more thoroughly and understand how it has been affected by time, weather conditions and millions of visitors.

The idea is to remove all the material containing dirt from the surface so that we can better understand the landmark - Selemis explained.

Particular attention is being paid to areas that receive less sunlight, as more dirt and vegetation have accumulated there.

A significant part of the restoration work has already been completed at the Chornomorets Stadium