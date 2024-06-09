In a bar in Mexico, a balcony collapsed: there are dead

In Mexico, a balcony collapsed in one of the local bars. As a result of falling from a great height, three people were killed, 19 were injured, writes Prensa Libre, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred the day before in the rich bar in the Mexican city of San Luis Potosi, the glass railing suddenly collapsed near the institution where the event was taking place related to the expected performance of singer Kevin Moreno, which gathered a considerable crowd.

People fell from a height of about six meters. The balcony was on the third floor of the building. After that, panic and jostling began in the club, which led to an increase in the number of victims. The circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

