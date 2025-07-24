$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
In 2026, the NBU expects $35 billion in international financial support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The National Bank of Ukraine forecasts receiving $35 billion in international financial support in 2026. Of this amount, $25 billion has already been confirmed, while the remainder requires additional negotiations.

In 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine expects $35 billion in international financial support. Of this amount, $25 billion has already been confirmed, while the rest still requires appropriate negotiations, said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

The year 2026 anticipates the receipt, and our expectations are based on, $35 billion in external financing. Of this, $25 billion is confirmed. The rest still requires appropriate negotiations. Both the Minister of Finance and the new Prime Minister openly communicate about this. The entire Ukrainian team is working on this to identify, down to every cent, all sources from which Ukraine should receive a sufficient amount of international financial support. This is a critical prerequisite

- Pyshnyi said.

Pyshnyi also reminded that in 2024, there was a situation with a disruption in the inflow of international financial support. The consequences of this disruption were tangible.

We all remember the beginning of 2024, when for three months we found ourselves in a situation where there was a disruption in the inflow of international financial support. Yes, it was restored, and as a result of the restoration, it reached record levels at that time. However, this disruption materialized, so the National Bank always states that we critically need international financial support in a sufficient and rhythmic volume. This risk did not arise today; it existed before

- added the NBU Governor.

Addition

The National Bank of Ukraine worsened its inflation forecast to 9.7% in 2025. Economic recovery will be slower, with GDP growth of 2.1% in 2025.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
