In 2025, 162 cases of human trafficking were recorded: the Prosecutor General's Office strengthens its fight against crimes

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is intensifying its efforts to combat human trafficking. Throughout 2025, law enforcement agencies registered 162 criminal offenses related to human trafficking (Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the agency, 104 individuals were notified of suspicion in committing 119 criminal offenses, 113 individuals were recognized as victims, and 46 indictments against 75 individuals were sent to court.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office noted: statistics indicate a significant increase in the number of detected crimes.

Thus, in 2025, police agencies recorded 153 cases of human trafficking, which is 47.1% more than in 2024 (104 cases). The number of individuals notified of suspicion also increased significantly. In 2025, suspicion was announced in 119 criminal offenses, which is 67.6% more than in the previous year. 46 indictments were sent to court, which is 64.3% more than in 2024. Among the 113 victims of human trafficking: 77 women, 5 minors, 11 young children - the report says.

The agency noted: these data confirm that human trafficking remains one of the most dangerous crimes, infringing on human freedom, dignity, and safety.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that a scheme for supplying unsuitable mines to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was exposed in Ukraine, which caused almost 3 billion hryvnias in damages to the state.