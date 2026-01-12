In 2025, 162 cases of human trafficking were recorded: the Prosecutor General's Office strengthens its fight against crimes

$43.080.09
11:16 AM • 1720 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 12607 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20771 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 22032 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 32101 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 38752 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 34482 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32113 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 63326 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 40086 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Popular news
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption schemeJanuary 12, 02:10 AM • 17429 views
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 11505 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea05:52 AM • 15315 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 17187 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 11346 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 4446 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 12591 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 11508 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 17406 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 63323 views
In 2025, 162 cases of human trafficking were recorded: the Prosecutor General's Office strengthens its fight against crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is stepping up its efforts to combat human trafficking. In 2025, 162 criminal offenses were registered, which is 47.1% more than in 2024.

In 2025, 162 cases of human trafficking were recorded: the Prosecutor General's Office strengthens its fight against crimes
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is intensifying its efforts to combat human trafficking. Throughout 2025, law enforcement agencies registered 162 criminal offenses related to human trafficking (Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the agency, 104 individuals were notified of suspicion in committing 119 criminal offenses, 113 individuals were recognized as victims, and 46 indictments against 75 individuals were sent to court.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office noted: statistics indicate a significant increase in the number of detected crimes.

Thus, in 2025, police agencies recorded 153 cases of human trafficking, which is 47.1% more than in 2024 (104 cases). The number of individuals notified of suspicion also increased significantly. In 2025, suspicion was announced in 119 criminal offenses, which is 67.6% more than in the previous year. 46 indictments were sent to court, which is 64.3% more than in 2024. Among the 113 victims of human trafficking: 77 women, 5 minors, 11 young children

- the report says.

The agency noted: these data confirm that human trafficking remains one of the most dangerous crimes, infringing on human freedom, dignity, and safety.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that a scheme for supplying unsuitable mines to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was exposed in Ukraine, which caused almost 3 billion hryvnias in damages to the state.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine