04:21 PM
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 07:00 AM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
November 14, 01:27 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM
Important results in mid-December: Ukraine and Poland held another meeting of the working group on exhumation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

The working group on exhumation between Ukraine and Poland held another meeting in Lviv. The head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, Oleksandr Alfyorov, announced the publication of important results in mid-December.

Important results in mid-December: Ukraine and Poland held another meeting of the working group on exhumation

Another meeting of the working group on exhumation between Ukraine and Poland has taken place. As reported by Oleksandr Alfyorov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, important results will be announced in mid-December, UNN reports.

Details

According to Alfyorov, the meeting of the Polish-Ukrainian group took place in Lviv.

The further process of continuing exhumations has been discussed. The next meeting will be held in mid-December with the announcement of important results.

- Alfyorov reported.

The head of the UINP added that "the exhumation processes will continue, the enemy will not be able to sow discord between Poland and Ukraine on historical grounds."

The Polish government has confirmed that it has received Ukraine's consent to conduct exhumations in Lviv. 11.06.25, 15:11 • 2078 views

Recall

On April 24, in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian group began the exhumation of victims of the tragic events of 1945.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Village
Russian propaganda
Ternopil Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland