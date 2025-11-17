Important results in mid-December: Ukraine and Poland held another meeting of the working group on exhumation

Another meeting of the working group on exhumation between Ukraine and Poland has taken place. As reported by Oleksandr Alfyorov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, important results will be announced in mid-December, UNN reports.

Details

According to Alfyorov, the meeting of the Polish-Ukrainian group took place in Lviv.

The further process of continuing exhumations has been discussed. The next meeting will be held in mid-December with the announcement of important results. - Alfyorov reported.

The head of the UINP added that "the exhumation processes will continue, the enemy will not be able to sow discord between Poland and Ukraine on historical grounds."

The Polish government has confirmed that it has received Ukraine's consent to conduct exhumations in Lviv.

Recall

On April 24, in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian group began the exhumation of victims of the tragic events of 1945.