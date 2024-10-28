“Immediately": Sibiga calls for lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia amid DPRK military involvement
Kyiv • UNN
After the NATO Secretary General confirms that Russia is preparing to deploy North Korean troops, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes. Rutte announces a significant escalation due to the involvement of DPRK troops in Kursk.
Following NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's confirmation of information about Russia's preparations for the deployment of North Korean troops, Ukraine calls for the immediate lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes on Russian territory, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said, UNN reports .
"For several weeks, Ukraine has been warning that Russia was preparing to deploy North Korean units. We have not seen a decisive response. Now the NATO Secretary General has confirmed this.
Conclusion: listen to Ukraine.
Solution: immediately lift the restrictions on our long-range strikes against Russia", Sibiga wrote on social network X.
Addendum
Earlier, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that North Korean soldiers would soon be deployed to the Kursk front to take part in combat operations against Ukrainian troops, effectively drawing North Korea into the conflict.