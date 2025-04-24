IMF: global debt may reach the level of World War II, the Eurozone is under threat

$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 5980 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61594 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103407 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131778 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77574 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125699 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52473 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41121 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131778 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81040 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125699 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93339 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108038 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 756 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9874 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 32780 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 40296 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 51436 views
Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

IMF: global debt may reach the level of World War II, the Eurozone is under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

The IMF forecasts an increase in global public debt to 95% of GDP in 2025 and almost to 100% by the end of the decade. Particularly severe forecasts for France and Germany.

IMF: global debt may reach the level of World War II, the Eurozone is under threat

A new era of uncertainty in the global economy could push government debt to its highest level since World War II, and the eurozone is likely to be among the hardest hit, the International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday, UNN writes, citing Politico.

Details

In its new Fiscal Monitor report for the half-year, the IMF forecasts that global government debt will increase by 2.8 percentage points in 2025 to approximately 95 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). It expects a further increase to almost 100 percent of global GDP by the end of the decade.

Its forecasts for France and Germany are particularly severe, suggesting that neither country will be able to reduce its budget deficit to levels generally considered sustainable by the end of the decade.

France's deficit for the year, forecast at 5.5 percent of GDP in 2025, will reach 6.1 percent of GDP by 2030, after which its total government debt will amount to 128.4 percent of GDP. In contrast, Prime Minister François Bayrou has pledged to reduce the deficit to 3 percent by 2029 in accordance with EU fiscal rules.

The forecast for Germany is somewhat less alarming due to its more favorable starting point: total debt will still be less than 75 percent of GDP by the end of the decade, the Fund believes. But the IMF still expects the budget deficit to steadily increase from 3 percent of GDP to over 4 percent of GDP by 2030, amid Berlin's release of funds for infrastructure and military spending. For comparison, in the years leading up to the pandemic, the country consistently managed a budget that was balanced or with a small surplus.

The Fund also negatively assessed the ability of the United States to achieve the goal of the country's Minister of Finance, Scott Bessent, to reduce the deficit to 3 percent of GDP. He stated that Washington will still have a deficit of over 5.5 percent of GDP by the end of the decade.

"As significant policy changes and increased uncertainty change the global economic landscape, fiscal prospects are deteriorating," the report said.

The forecasts confirm the Fund's repeated criticism of the world's major economic blocs for allowing geopolitical rivalry to prevail over free trade and cooperation - a theme it has repeatedly reiterated in recent years, amid worsening relations between the US, China and Europe.

As always, the Fund reminded its members of the damage that such rivalry would cause to poorer countries, arguing that "tighter and more volatile financial conditions in the United States could have ripple effects for emerging markets and economies, leading to higher financing costs."

The Washington-based institution estimated that a significant increase in global economic uncertainty could lead to an increase in debt levels of 4.5 percent of GDP in the medium term. The IMF warned that in a "seriously adverse" scenario, debt levels could reach 117 percent of GDP by 2027 - a maximum not seen since World War II.

One of the few countries where the Fund expects a significant improvement in the fiscal situation in the coming years is Great Britain. In implicit support of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' efforts to restore stability to the UK's public finances, he sees the deficit shrinking to just 2.3 percent of GDP by 2030 from 5.7 percent last year.

IMF downgrades global growth forecast for this year, Ukraine's GDP forecast at 2%22.04.25, 17:39 • 7132 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Scott Bessent
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
China
United States
