Ukrainian delegation in Washington: IMF will remain with Ukraine regardless of the security situation

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
June 3, 06:45 PM • 10993 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 25168 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 23193 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 193769 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 154617 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 253161 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 128720 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231621 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141455 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143585 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4.1m/s
85%
749mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy appointed Yaroslav Shanko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration: details of the decree

June 3, 04:04 PM • 4372 views

Orbán vowed to do everything possible to block Ukraine's accession to the EU

June 3, 04:33 PM • 7670 views

In Georgia, it is proposed to return the "nationality" column to documents

June 3, 05:24 PM • 3280 views

Five new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application

June 3, 05:44 PM • 3666 views

A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

08:34 PM • 4120 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 78363 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 147779 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 193763 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 253160 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 214815 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 45204 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 147779 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 121020 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 123409 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 108206 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Ukrainian delegation in Washington: IMF will remain with Ukraine regardless of the security situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The International Monetary Fund has assured that it will continue to cooperate with Ukraine regardless of the security situation. The Ukrainian delegation discussed economic growth and investment with representatives of the IMF, World Bank and IFC.

Ukrainian delegation in Washington: IMF will remain with Ukraine regardless of the security situation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that it will remain with Ukraine regardless of the security situation. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

During a visit to Washington, the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a series of meetings with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Monetary Fund, World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC), focusing on economic growth, investment and accelerating privatization.

The IMF confirmed that it will remain with us regardless of the security situation. This is an important signal for business and partners

- Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainian delegation, which also included the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova and Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, is holding talks in Washington on the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

According to Svyrydenko, during a meeting with Alfred Kammer, Director of the European Department of the IMF, they discussed Ukraine's transition to sustainable economic growth.

IFC is ready to support financial reforms in Ukraine and promote private investment. They see potential for greater business participation in recovery 

- the statement reads.

"We agreed to involve their team to strengthen Ukrainian privatization. We also discussed projects that IFC will present at the recovery conference in Rome and IFC's involvement in working on the economy of the future," Svyrydenko added.

With the World Bank's Chief Economist Indermit Gill, they discussed involving the bank's and university's analysts in developing a strategy for the economy of the future, improving the business climate and accelerating reforms for the development of the private sector.

"We agreed on the presentation of a large-scale study on the Ukrainian economy at the URC in Rome," Svyrydenko said.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, June 03, the Ukrainian government delegation arrived in Washington for negotiations. The priorities are strengthening sanctions against Russia, returning abducted children and launching a reconstruction investment fund.

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"03.06.25, 20:45 • 10973 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9