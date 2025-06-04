Ukrainian delegation in Washington: IMF will remain with Ukraine regardless of the security situation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that it will remain with Ukraine regardless of the security situation. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

During a visit to Washington, the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a series of meetings with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Monetary Fund, World Bank and International Finance Corporation (IFC), focusing on economic growth, investment and accelerating privatization.

The IMF confirmed that it will remain with us regardless of the security situation. This is an important signal for business and partners - Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

The Ukrainian delegation, which also included the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova and Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, is holding talks in Washington on the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

According to Svyrydenko, during a meeting with Alfred Kammer, Director of the European Department of the IMF, they discussed Ukraine's transition to sustainable economic growth.

IFC is ready to support financial reforms in Ukraine and promote private investment. They see potential for greater business participation in recovery - the statement reads.

"We agreed to involve their team to strengthen Ukrainian privatization. We also discussed projects that IFC will present at the recovery conference in Rome and IFC's involvement in working on the economy of the future," Svyrydenko added.

With the World Bank's Chief Economist Indermit Gill, they discussed involving the bank's and university's analysts in developing a strategy for the economy of the future, improving the business climate and accelerating reforms for the development of the private sector.

"We agreed on the presentation of a large-scale study on the Ukrainian economy at the URC in Rome," Svyrydenko said.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, June 03, the Ukrainian government delegation arrived in Washington for negotiations. The priorities are strengthening sanctions against Russia, returning abducted children and launching a reconstruction investment fund.

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"