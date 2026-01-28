"I'm shocked myself": Bohdan Yusypchuk announced his wedding in the USA

Photo: www.instagram.com/iusypchuk_bogdan

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter, actor, and winner of the title "Most Beautiful Man in the World" according to the "Mister Sea World 2018" contest, Bohdan Yusypchuk, has bid farewell to bachelorhood and got married. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

In his photoblog, the actor announced that the marriage ceremony took place on January 11 in Santa Barbara (USA) at 11:11 AM. According to the TV presenter, he and his chosen one selected the wedding date and time based on astrological recommendations and the lunar calendar.

On January 11, at 11:11 AM, my then-fiancée and I got married in a beautiful city where a wonderful TV series was filmed - Santa Barbara, at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel, where Hollywood stars hold meetings and major film studios arrange shoots. The time and day, after consulting with angels, astrologers, and lunar calendar specialists, were chosen by my wife, and I didn't argue much... - he reported.

Yusypchuk himself noted that marriage for him is the beginning of a new life stage, not a formality. It is known that the TV presenter's wife is from Vinnytsia and is involved in music.

That's what I thought my whole bachelor life, until I realized that this is not the end at all, but simply a transition to another level... Don't be surprised, I'm shocked myself, but let's be honest: we all knew that sooner or later it would happen... - Yusypchuk summarized.

