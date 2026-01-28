$42.960.17
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 13504 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 14389 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 16479 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 22232 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 40747 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 55362 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 41911 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 68649 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 32077 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
"I'm shocked myself": Bohdan Yusypchuk announced his wedding in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter and actor Bohdan Yusypchuk got married on January 11 in Santa Barbara, USA. The ceremony took place at 11:11 according to astrological recommendations.

"I'm shocked myself": Bohdan Yusypchuk announced his wedding in the USA
Photo: www.instagram.com/iusypchuk_bogdan

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter, actor, and winner of the title "Most Beautiful Man in the World" according to the "Mister Sea World 2018" contest, Bohdan Yusypchuk, has bid farewell to bachelorhood and got married. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

In his photoblog, the actor announced that the marriage ceremony took place on January 11 in Santa Barbara (USA) at 11:11 AM. According to the TV presenter, he and his chosen one selected the wedding date and time based on astrological recommendations and the lunar calendar.

On January 11, at 11:11 AM, my then-fiancée and I got married in a beautiful city where a wonderful TV series was filmed - Santa Barbara, at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara hotel, where Hollywood stars hold meetings and major film studios arrange shoots. The time and day, after consulting with angels, astrologers, and lunar calendar specialists, were chosen by my wife, and I didn't argue much...

- he reported.

Yusypchuk himself noted that marriage for him is the beginning of a new life stage, not a formality. It is known that the TV presenter's wife is from Vinnytsia and is involved in music.

That's what I thought my whole bachelor life, until I realized that this is not the end at all, but simply a transition to another level... Don't be surprised, I'm shocked myself, but let's be honest: we all knew that sooner or later it would happen...

- Yusypchuk summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko proposed to Kateryna Voskresenska, publishing a photo with a ring.

Stanislav Karmazin

