Illegally changed data of 29 conscripts in the "Oberih" system: a TCC official in Kharkiv received a suspicion notice

Law enforcement officers have notified a suspicion to an official of the territorial recruitment and social support center (TCC and SP) in Kharkiv - he illegally entered data into the "Oberih" database. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the TCC official with the military rank of "major" deliberately acted illegally. He used a personal digital key and unauthorizedly made changes to the automated system "Oberih".

In particular, he groundlessly changed the data of conscripts, including registering individuals without their actual arrival and illegally removing from the wanted list those who did not actually appear at the TCC and SP. As the investigation established, this concerns 29 conscripts.

The detained officer was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized alteration of information processed in an automated system, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons who have access to it).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

Earlier, law enforcement agencies exposed illegal monetary accruals in military units in Chernihiv and Zhytomih regions. The state suffered losses of over 2.6 million hryvnias.