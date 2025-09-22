$41.250.00
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has served Judge Lyudmyla Kropyvna with a notice of suspicion for illegal enrichment and declaring false information. The judge acquired property in the Kyiv region, the value of which exceeds her legal income by UAH 16 million.

Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicion

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has notified Lyudmyla Kropyvna, a judge of the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal, of suspicion of illicit enrichment and declaring false information, UNN reports.

On September 22, 2025, on the instructions of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor notified a judge of one of Kyiv's courts of suspicion of illicit enrichment and declaring false information. Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that at the end of 2021, the judge acquired two land plots and a residential building in the Kyiv region, the value of which exceeded her legal income by more than UAH 16 million. Thus, on real estate websites, these properties were sold for almost USD 1 million, and the final cost was about USD 900,000 (approximately UAH 24 million at the NBU exchange rate on the date of acquisition).

- reported the SAP.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the judge in question is Lyudmyla Kropyvna of the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal.

Let's add

According to the SAP, the judge indicated false information about this property, namely its value, in her declarations for 2021-2024.

The pre-trial investigation began on the basis of SBU materials and was carried out by NABU detectives with operational support from its employees.

Recall

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Department of Internal Security of the National Police, reported suspicion to the former head of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region. The ex-official abused his official position and established a mechanism for illicit enrichment during the construction of a fire station near Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv