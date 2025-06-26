$41.790.08
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
07:38 PM • 7464 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 24062 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 43703 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 50375 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 54356 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 50929 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 54939 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 63288 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 77163 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105362 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
"I'll do it myself": Trump to take over negotiations with Spain to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Donald Trump has announced his intention to personally negotiate with Spain to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP. The US President has spoken harshly about the need for Spain to "come to its senses and pay up", despite previous statements by the Spanish government that no negative consequences are expected.

"I'll do it myself": Trump to take over negotiations with Spain to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP

US President Donald Trump promises to personally negotiate with Spain regarding defense spending at 5% of GDP. This was reported by The Guardian, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that, answering a question about Spain's contributions to collective security, Trump "jokingly changed his voice to sound more ominous."

I'll do it myself. That way they will pay more money. You have to tell them to come to their senses and pay. You are a reporter, tell them to come back, they should join all those countries that pay 5%

- said the US President.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that his country sought – and achieved – agreements that correspond to "our values and the protection of what we consider most appropriate, respecting the will of others."

Recall

The Spanish government stated that they do not foresee any negative consequences due to the refusal to reach defense spending at the level of 5% of GDP, which is expected to become a new benchmark for NATO countries at the summit in The Hague. According to the Minister of Economy of Spain, Carlos Cuerpo, the country will fulfill all obligations regarding military capabilities, even if expenses do not reach 5% of GDP.

NATO countries have agreed to increase defense spending to 5% - Rutte25.06.25, 16:03 • 1822 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
The Guardian
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Spain
Tesla
