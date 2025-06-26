"I'll do it myself": Trump to take over negotiations with Spain to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP

US President Donald Trump promises to personally negotiate with Spain regarding defense spending at 5% of GDP. This was reported by The Guardian, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that, answering a question about Spain's contributions to collective security, Trump "jokingly changed his voice to sound more ominous."

I'll do it myself. That way they will pay more money. You have to tell them to come to their senses and pay. You are a reporter, tell them to come back, they should join all those countries that pay 5% - said the US President.

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that his country sought – and achieved – agreements that correspond to "our values and the protection of what we consider most appropriate, respecting the will of others."

Recall

The Spanish government stated that they do not foresee any negative consequences due to the refusal to reach defense spending at the level of 5% of GDP, which is expected to become a new benchmark for NATO countries at the summit in The Hague. According to the Minister of Economy of Spain, Carlos Cuerpo, the country will fulfill all obligations regarding military capabilities, even if expenses do not reach 5% of GDP.

