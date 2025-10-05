Ihnat on flight patterns of missiles and drones in Telegram channels: the main requirement is not to harm

The head of the Air Force Communications Department, Yuriy Ihnat, commented on whether it is possible to rely on drone and missile flight patterns published on social media and stated that the main requirement is not to harm or assist the enemy in real time.

He said this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ihnat commented on whether it is possible to rely on drone and missile flight patterns published on social media to get a general picture of the attack.

Regarding Telegram channels, regarding the schemes they draw. For general awareness, you can... The main requirement is not to harm. The fact that schemes appear is the flight of missiles. After all, on our resources, we inform the population around the clock, and based on these messages, you can draw some schemes or arrows of flight for yourself. - said Ihnat.

However, he emphasized that it is unacceptable to inform the enemy in real time, especially where the Defense Forces lose location contact with enemy UAVs or missiles.

Context

For example, at 4:12, Telegram channels published missile flight patterns over Ukraine.

The Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 478 Russian air targets out of 549. Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations.

Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers are openly trying to destroy civilian infrastructure and gas infrastructure before winter.