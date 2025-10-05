Ihnat on flight patterns of missiles and drones in Telegram channels: the main requirement is not to harm

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 5, 07:57 AM • 18433 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 45380 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 66806 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 128047 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 111623 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 105739 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 134048 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 106092 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48032 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 54175 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.1m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
"Hard night": 13 drones shot down in Cherkasy region, part of the region without electricityOctober 5, 05:36 AM • 3986 views
Russian attack on Lviv: Sparrow industrial park hitOctober 5, 06:13 AM • 6864 views
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVAOctober 5, 06:28 AM • 4576 views
Massive Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: industrial civilian facility hitOctober 5, 06:52 AM • 5136 views
Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv regionPhotoOctober 5, 07:51 AM • 3436 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 128047 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 73714 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 86855 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 134048 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 106092 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 42973 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 40873 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 111623 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 51075 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 53137 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
TikTok
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MiG-31

Ihnat on flight patterns of missiles and drones in Telegram channels: the main requirement is not to harm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1676 views

Yurii Ihnat commented on the possibility of relying on drone and missile flight patterns in social networks. He emphasized that the main requirement is not to harm and not to help the enemy in real time.

Ihnat on flight patterns of missiles and drones in Telegram channels: the main requirement is not to harm

The head of the Air Force Communications Department, Yuriy Ihnat, commented on whether it is possible to rely on drone and missile flight patterns published on social media and stated that the main requirement is not to harm or assist the enemy in real time.

He said this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ihnat commented on whether it is possible to rely on drone and missile flight patterns published on social media to get a general picture of the attack.

Regarding Telegram channels, regarding the schemes they draw. For general awareness, you can... The main requirement is not to harm. The fact that schemes appear is the flight of missiles. After all, on our resources, we inform the population around the clock, and based on these messages, you can draw some schemes or arrows of flight for yourself.

- said Ihnat. 

However, he emphasized that it is unacceptable to inform the enemy in real time, especially where the Defense Forces lose location contact with enemy UAVs or missiles. 

Context

For example, at 4:12, Telegram channels published missile flight patterns over Ukraine.  

The Defense Forces shot down/suppressed 478 Russian air targets out of 549. Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations.

 Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers are openly trying to destroy civilian infrastructure and gas infrastructure before winter. 

Anna Murashko

Technologies
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Volodymyr Zelenskyy