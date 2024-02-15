Ignat: Ukraine is urgently switching to a new type of F-16 aircraft
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is urgently switching to F-16 aircraft with the help of other countries through the training of the aviation coalition.
Even small countries are already providing Ukraine with very serious assistance within the framework of the aviation coalition. This was reported by the Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat on the air of the telethon of the United News, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, Ukraine is being assisted in the preparation and all organizational aspects of training pilots and engineers. Ihnat emphasized that "everything is on schedule.
Ukraine is urgently transitioning to a new type of aircraft, which will take years, but we are doing it. We are the first country to make such a rapid transition to the F-16