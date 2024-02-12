Ignat: intercepted and surviving "chessmen" are robots and RBU

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ignat: intercepted and surviving "chessmen" are robots and RBU

Ignat: intercepted and surviving "chessmen" are robots and RBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's electronic warfare system is effectively intercepting and disabling some russian attack drones and missiles without using firepower, reports a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

The intercepted and surviving "chessmen", which are increasingly seen after the end of air alerts, are the work of various air defense systems, including electronic warfare, said Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

In a conversation with Yuriy Ihnat, the marathon host noted that the number of photos of intact kamikaze drones "planted" in the fields has increased. When asked whether this was the work of the Ukrainian electronic warfare service, Ihnat replied that all means of countering attacks work in a complex, including electronic warfare.

He noted that today there is a great deal of attention to the EPR systems. The central government is demanding that regional leaders pay more attention to DRR, as they must protect cities and critical infrastructure.

It is really important because it is possible to effectively engage the air targets that we have without engaging firepower. Indeed, what we see in the fields, where we find surviving missiles and drones, can also be the effective work of electronic warfare

- Ignat said.

Addendum

The Institute for the Study of War reportedthat Ukraine's electronic warfare system is adapting to counter enemy missile attacks.

Since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down - Zelensky in his evening address11.02.24, 20:40 • 49367 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat

Contact us about advertising