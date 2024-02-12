Ignat: intercepted and surviving "chessmen" are robots and RBU

The intercepted and surviving "chessmen", which are increasingly seen after the end of air alerts, are the work of various air defense systems, including electronic warfare, said Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

In a conversation with Yuriy Ihnat, the marathon host noted that the number of photos of intact kamikaze drones "planted" in the fields has increased. When asked whether this was the work of the Ukrainian electronic warfare service, Ihnat replied that all means of countering attacks work in a complex, including electronic warfare.

He noted that today there is a great deal of attention to the EPR systems. The central government is demanding that regional leaders pay more attention to DRR, as they must protect cities and critical infrastructure.

It is really important because it is possible to effectively engage the air targets that we have without engaging firepower. Indeed, what we see in the fields, where we find surviving missiles and drones, can also be the effective work of electronic warfare - Ignat said.

Addendum

The Institute for the Study of War reportedthat Ukraine's electronic warfare system is adapting to counter enemy missile attacks.

