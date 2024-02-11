Since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down - Zelensky in his evening address

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100929 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127250 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128888 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170444 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168719 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274469 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177671 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166978 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243404 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105772 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100604 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 78979 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75631 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87921 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274469 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243404 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240063 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127252 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103277 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103465 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119788 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120220 views
Since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down - Zelensky in his evening address

Since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down - Zelensky in his evening address

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49381 views

According to President Zelenskiy's evening address, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian air defense systems have shot down 359 Iranian-made kamikaze drones known as Shahids.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down. He thanked every soldier who is on combat duty now and every day, saving infrastructure and people. Zelensky said this during his evening address, UNN reports .

From last night to this morning alone, we managed to destroy forty "shaheds" - most of them used by Russia. Almost all of these results were achieved by our mobile fire teams. In different regions - Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy regions, and our Dnipro region,

- the statement said.

Details

Zelensky thanked every soldier who is on combat duty every day, saving our infrastructure and our people. He noted that since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down.

The accuracy of our sky defenders, the work of electronic warfare, and the support of each of our air shield partners literally save lives. We are working to increase the effectiveness of our mobile fire teams and to provide even more regions of Ukraine with electronic warfare systems. This is one of the key priorities of the year,

- the President said.

Recall

On the night of February 11, air defense forces destroyed 40 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
dniproDnipro
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

