Since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down - Zelensky in his evening address

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down. He thanked every soldier who is on combat duty now and every day, saving infrastructure and people. Zelensky said this during his evening address, UNN reports .

From last night to this morning alone, we managed to destroy forty "shaheds" - most of them used by Russia. Almost all of these results were achieved by our mobile fire teams. In different regions - Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy regions, and our Dnipro region, - the statement said.

Details

Zelensky thanked every soldier who is on combat duty every day, saving our infrastructure and our people. He noted that since the beginning of the year, 359 "shaheds" have been shot down.

The accuracy of our sky defenders, the work of electronic warfare, and the support of each of our air shield partners literally save lives. We are working to increase the effectiveness of our mobile fire teams and to provide even more regions of Ukraine with electronic warfare systems. This is one of the key priorities of the year, - the President said.

Recall

On the night of February 11, air defense forces destroyed 40 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).