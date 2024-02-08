Ignat commented on the possible date of Russia's next missile attack

Advisor to the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat explained when to expect the next enemy strike. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Just look at the statistics here: if in early December they attacked using up to 20 cruise missiles, then we saw them on December 29... there were 158 air attack vehicles, and then on January 2, January 8, and now. That is, the periodicity here is such that it is very difficult to guess when the next attack will take place, - said Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

He also added that we should always be prepared for this, replenishing stocks. Our partners have information about what Ukraine needs and what means, and we need to strengthen our air defense.

At least five people have been killed and more than 30 injured in today's massive attack by the Russian army on February 7 on six regions of Ukraine.

