Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ignat commented on the possible date of Russia's next missile attack

Ignat commented on the possible date of Russia's next missile attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31610 views

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat explained that, based on past statistics of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, it is difficult to predict the time of the next strike due to the different intervals between attacks.

Advisor to the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat explained when to expect the next enemy strike. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Just look at the statistics here: if in early December they attacked using up to 20 cruise missiles, then we saw them on December 29... there were 158 air attack vehicles, and then on January 2, January 8, and now. That is, the periodicity here is such that it is very difficult to guess when the next attack will take place,

- said Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat.

Details

He also added that we should always be prepared for this, replenishing stocks. Our partners have information about what Ukraine needs and what means, and we need to strengthen our air defense.

Recall

At least five people have been killed and more than 30 injured in today's massive attack by the Russian army on February 7 on six regions of Ukraine.

Experts examine wreckage of missiles used by Russia in attack on Ukraine - Ignat07.02.24, 23:37 • 40433 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

