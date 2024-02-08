Ignat commented on the possible date of Russia's next missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat explained that, based on past statistics of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, it is difficult to predict the time of the next strike due to the different intervals between attacks.
Advisor to the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat explained when to expect the next enemy strike. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
Just look at the statistics here: if in early December they attacked using up to 20 cruise missiles, then we saw them on December 29... there were 158 air attack vehicles, and then on January 2, January 8, and now. That is, the periodicity here is such that it is very difficult to guess when the next attack will take place,
Details
He also added that we should always be prepared for this, replenishing stocks. Our partners have information about what Ukraine needs and what means, and we need to strengthen our air defense.
Recall
At least five people have been killed and more than 30 injured in today's massive attack by the Russian army on February 7 on six regions of Ukraine.
Experts examine wreckage of missiles used by Russia in attack on Ukraine - Ignat07.02.24, 23:37 • 40433 views