"If you know where children are suffering now, don't be silent. They definitely hear us now!": the founder of "City of Goodness" in a poignant post told how the system of protecting the rights of vulnerable children is changing

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6872 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 14309 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 20726 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 36752 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 36269 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 31244 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 27146 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 54003 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 48826 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 22156 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil prices soar 3% on US 'armada' and new sanctions against IranJanuary 24, 03:49 AM • 5386 views
Spain closes sexual assault case against Julio IglesiasJanuary 24, 04:11 AM • 3794 views
Washington Summit: US Gathers Military Leaders from 34 Countries to Implement "Trump Doctrine"January 24, 06:01 AM • 8804 views
12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in AustraliaJanuary 24, 06:59 AM • 4770 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 4866 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 54003 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 70441 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 88056 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 83416 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 84682 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 2908 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideo08:56 AM • 4936 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 28566 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 28226 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 42352 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Kh-101

"If you know where children are suffering now, don't be silent. They definitely hear us now!": the founder of "City of Goodness" in a poignant post told how the system of protecting the rights of vulnerable children is changing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Marta Levchenko, the founder of "City of Goodness", announced significant positive changes in the field of child rights protection since December 2025. These changes became possible thanks to the updated Children's Services and prosecutor's monitoring, which allowed hundreds of children to be saved.

"If you know where children are suffering now, don't be silent. They definitely hear us now!": the founder of "City of Goodness" in a poignant post told how the system of protecting the rights of vulnerable children is changing

Marta Levchenko, founder of "Misto Dobra" (City of Goodness) - Ukraine's largest charitable children's shelter - announced incredible positive changes in the field of protecting the rights of children in difficult life circumstances. According to her, since December 2025, hundreds of children have been saved, many of whom were previously simply "invisible" to the system, UNN reports.

Our phone at Misto Dobra - City of Goodness is ringing off the hook with messages about threats to children's lives, with requests for help, to save, to accept, to evacuate. And we work and save around the clock. Now we see how the full awareness of the Children's Services and community leaders of their responsibility for children's lives has led to a historic breakthrough in child protection.

- wrote Marta Levchenko.

According to her, the composition of the Children's Rights Service has been updated, and together with the monitoring of the care of the most vulnerable categories of children carried out by the prosecutor's office, this has yielded incredible results.

We see an updated composition of the Services' teams — incredible people with big hearts have joined, who genuinely care about the fate of children. Responsible monitoring of the care of the most vulnerable children, carried out by the Prosecutor General's Office since December, has changed the approaches in the work of those responsible for children's lives. For all the years of our mission, we are seeing such changes for the first time. Every appeal — immediate reaction and result. Since December, hundreds of children have been saved.

- said the founder of "Misto Dobra".

She reminded that the changes began after Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's visit to the shelter she founded, where children who were "failed by the system" found refuge, meaning those who did not receive proper care, were invisible to the protection system, and were forced to fight for their lives.

In response, he (the Prosecutor General - ed.) initiated radical changes in responding to violations of children's rights and deadly inaction, which often led to tragedies and years of suffering for the most vulnerable children. It was possible to unite powerful public figures, opinion leaders, and the best professionals in child protection from all corners of Ukraine. And today these results are not formal — they have real names and surnames. The first deputy Prosecutor General for child rights protection, Viktor Logachov, appointed in December, is available 24/7. He has become the person who has taken on colossal personal responsibility and personally coordinates child protection issues throughout Ukraine.

- Levchenko wrote.

The founder of "Misto Dobra" shared some stories of children who were saved and are now safe and receiving proper care.

She is a sun with blue cosmic eyes, her head shaved. For nine years, she lived under constant threat to her life. A child with cerebral palsy — without rehabilitation, necessary medication, without hope of schooling. She basically doesn't know what "school" is — our Sashka at Misto Dobra is now telling her about teachers and lessons. But she knows the name of another institution well… I tell her about pizza, and she tells me — "just not in an orphanage." — Were you in an orphanage? — I ask. — Not yet, but they'll send me soon. Can you hear anything sadder from a child about her future than this? Can anything be more hopeful than knowing that she now has a home and it's in Misto Dobra? An incredibly intelligent and profound girl who survived thanks to the support of her older sisters, in a family with addicted parents. Invisible to the system until December. (…) Today, Anhelina, whom you met at the beginning of my story, has begun preparing for school. The best rehabilitation specialists in the country are working with her. If you saw her eyes, her smile, how she hastily tries to eat everything quickly, and with what joy she splashes in her first bubble bath — you would feel how priceless a chance for a full life is for every child's world.

- described the story of the rescued girl by the founder of "Misto Dobra".

He is a little explorer who reacts subtly to everything. How was it for him when his home was a hospital ward, where there were no nannies, no hugs, no genuine care, no opportunities for development and childhood? Invisible to the system until mid-December.

She saw us for the first time when she lived in an old shack without basic living conditions. What were her days like there? What did a child have to go through to have no teeth at 3.5 years old, because they all rotted? When we arrived to save her, there wasn't even clothes to take the child outside to the Misto Dobra ambulance. Three years of suffering and lost time for a child with a third group disability — without special nutrition and rehabilitation. Invisible to the system until January 15.

They are three little princesses. At three months old, each weighs three kilograms. They already know what it's like to be on the brink of life and survive. Fragile, exhausted by constant hospitalizations, because at home — threatening living conditions. Their mother had already been deprived of parental rights to their older sister. She cannot independently care for three infants, and there are, of course, reasons for this. They survived — and it's a miracle. They were urgently seeking salvation from mid-December.

"It is impossible to underestimate the importance of the changes introduced by the Prosecutor General's Office. Now it is extremely important to consolidate and preserve these initiatives so that they become common practice for our society. Initiatives that save childhood in Ukraine.

Thank you to everyone involved for these changes. Good triumphs.

And if you know where children are suffering now, please don't be silent. Now they definitely hear us!" - the philanthropist concluded her post.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
charity
Ukraine