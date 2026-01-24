"If you know where children are suffering now, don't be silent. They definitely hear us now!": the founder of "City of Goodness" in a poignant post told how the system of protecting the rights of vulnerable children is changing

Marta Levchenko, founder of "Misto Dobra" (City of Goodness) - Ukraine's largest charitable children's shelter - announced incredible positive changes in the field of protecting the rights of children in difficult life circumstances. According to her, since December 2025, hundreds of children have been saved, many of whom were previously simply "invisible" to the system, UNN reports.

Our phone at Misto Dobra - City of Goodness is ringing off the hook with messages about threats to children's lives, with requests for help, to save, to accept, to evacuate. And we work and save around the clock. Now we see how the full awareness of the Children's Services and community leaders of their responsibility for children's lives has led to a historic breakthrough in child protection. - wrote Marta Levchenko.

According to her, the composition of the Children's Rights Service has been updated, and together with the monitoring of the care of the most vulnerable categories of children carried out by the prosecutor's office, this has yielded incredible results.

We see an updated composition of the Services' teams — incredible people with big hearts have joined, who genuinely care about the fate of children. Responsible monitoring of the care of the most vulnerable children, carried out by the Prosecutor General's Office since December, has changed the approaches in the work of those responsible for children's lives. For all the years of our mission, we are seeing such changes for the first time. Every appeal — immediate reaction and result. Since December, hundreds of children have been saved. - said the founder of "Misto Dobra".

She reminded that the changes began after Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's visit to the shelter she founded, where children who were "failed by the system" found refuge, meaning those who did not receive proper care, were invisible to the protection system, and were forced to fight for their lives.

In response, he (the Prosecutor General - ed.) initiated radical changes in responding to violations of children's rights and deadly inaction, which often led to tragedies and years of suffering for the most vulnerable children. It was possible to unite powerful public figures, opinion leaders, and the best professionals in child protection from all corners of Ukraine. And today these results are not formal — they have real names and surnames. The first deputy Prosecutor General for child rights protection, Viktor Logachov, appointed in December, is available 24/7. He has become the person who has taken on colossal personal responsibility and personally coordinates child protection issues throughout Ukraine. - Levchenko wrote.

The founder of "Misto Dobra" shared some stories of children who were saved and are now safe and receiving proper care.

She is a sun with blue cosmic eyes, her head shaved. For nine years, she lived under constant threat to her life. A child with cerebral palsy — without rehabilitation, necessary medication, without hope of schooling. She basically doesn't know what "school" is — our Sashka at Misto Dobra is now telling her about teachers and lessons. But she knows the name of another institution well… I tell her about pizza, and she tells me — "just not in an orphanage." — Were you in an orphanage? — I ask. — Not yet, but they'll send me soon. Can you hear anything sadder from a child about her future than this? Can anything be more hopeful than knowing that she now has a home and it's in Misto Dobra? An incredibly intelligent and profound girl who survived thanks to the support of her older sisters, in a family with addicted parents. Invisible to the system until December. (…) Today, Anhelina, whom you met at the beginning of my story, has begun preparing for school. The best rehabilitation specialists in the country are working with her. If you saw her eyes, her smile, how she hastily tries to eat everything quickly, and with what joy she splashes in her first bubble bath — you would feel how priceless a chance for a full life is for every child's world. - described the story of the rescued girl by the founder of "Misto Dobra".

He is a little explorer who reacts subtly to everything. How was it for him when his home was a hospital ward, where there were no nannies, no hugs, no genuine care, no opportunities for development and childhood? Invisible to the system until mid-December.

She saw us for the first time when she lived in an old shack without basic living conditions. What were her days like there? What did a child have to go through to have no teeth at 3.5 years old, because they all rotted? When we arrived to save her, there wasn't even clothes to take the child outside to the Misto Dobra ambulance. Three years of suffering and lost time for a child with a third group disability — without special nutrition and rehabilitation. Invisible to the system until January 15.

They are three little princesses. At three months old, each weighs three kilograms. They already know what it's like to be on the brink of life and survive. Fragile, exhausted by constant hospitalizations, because at home — threatening living conditions. Their mother had already been deprived of parental rights to their older sister. She cannot independently care for three infants, and there are, of course, reasons for this. They survived — and it's a miracle. They were urgently seeking salvation from mid-December.

"It is impossible to underestimate the importance of the changes introduced by the Prosecutor General's Office. Now it is extremely important to consolidate and preserve these initiatives so that they become common practice for our society. Initiatives that save childhood in Ukraine.

Thank you to everyone involved for these changes. Good triumphs.

And if you know where children are suffering now, please don't be silent. Now they definitely hear us!" - the philanthropist concluded her post.