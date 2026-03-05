"If they come, we will provide expertise": Zelenskyy revealed details of assistance to Middle Eastern countries with Iranian "Shaheds"

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering Iranian "Shaheds" with Middle Eastern countries

We have received signals from partners in the Middle East. There have been Iranian "Shahed" attacks on civilians in these countries. They want our expertise. We are open. If their representatives come, we will provide expertise. Especially since there is a request from Europeans and from the United States of America. We have requests that we should share our experience with partners from the Middle East. - Zelenskyy said in an interview with Rai Italia, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

Ukraine to send experts to the Middle East to help countries protect themselves from 'Shaheds' - Zelenskyy

Regarding weapons, according to the President, "we ourselves are at war."

Pentagon and Persian Gulf country in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran - FT

"And I said absolutely frankly: we have a deficit of what they have. They have missiles for 'Patriots', but with 'Patriot' missiles they will not shoot down hundreds or thousands of 'Shaheds': it is expensive. For people, nothing is too much, of course, but they simply don't have that many missiles. Therefore, they need interceptor drones, which we have. And we have a deficit of PAC-2, PAC-3 missiles. Therefore, if we talk about the exchange of technologies, the exchange of weapons, I think our country will be open to this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy reveals concerns over the impact of a prolonged Middle East war on air defense supplies for Ukraine