"If they come, we will provide expertise": Zelenskyy revealed details of assistance to Middle Eastern countries with Iranian "Shaheds"

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 6886 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 25171 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 55818 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 64393 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 69925 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 40165 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 37687 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60477 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82630 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 70081 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4m/s
62%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Court blocks Musk's testimony in USAID liquidation case by DOGE decisionMarch 5, 12:40 AM • 5988 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 12605 views
IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shoresMarch 5, 01:40 AM • 7922 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 9096 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 52968 views
Publications
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 3254 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 39977 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 64393 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 69925 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 52101 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 22176 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 38396 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 42424 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 49498 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 53212 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
The Diplomat

"If they come, we will provide expertise": Zelenskyy revealed details of assistance to Middle Eastern countries with Iranian "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering Iranian "Shaheds" with Middle Eastern countries. Zelenskyy emphasized the possibility of exchanging technologies and weapons with partners.

"If they come, we will provide expertise": Zelenskyy revealed details of assistance to Middle Eastern countries with Iranian "Shaheds"

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering Iranian "Shaheds" with Middle Eastern countries

We have received signals from partners in the Middle East. There have been Iranian "Shahed" attacks on civilians in these countries. They want our expertise. We are open. If their representatives come, we will provide expertise. Especially since there is a request from Europeans and from the United States of America. We have requests that we should share our experience with partners from the Middle East.

- Zelenskyy said in an interview with Rai Italia, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

Ukraine to send experts to the Middle East to help countries protect themselves from 'Shaheds' - Zelenskyy04.03.26, 20:08 • 6560 views

Regarding weapons, according to the President, "we ourselves are at war."

Pentagon and Persian Gulf country in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iran - FT05.03.26, 09:25 • 2998 views

"And I said absolutely frankly: we have a deficit of what they have. They have missiles for 'Patriots', but with 'Patriot' missiles they will not shoot down hundreds or thousands of 'Shaheds': it is expensive. For people, nothing is too much, of course, but they simply don't have that many missiles. Therefore, they need interceptor drones, which we have. And we have a deficit of PAC-2, PAC-3 missiles. Therefore, if we talk about the exchange of technologies, the exchange of weapons, I think our country will be open to this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy reveals concerns over the impact of a prolonged Middle East war on air defense supplies for Ukraine05.03.26, 10:24 • 2952 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States