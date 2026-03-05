Zelenskyy reveals concerns over the impact of a prolonged Middle East war on air defense supplies for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern that in the event of a long war in the Middle East, America might reduce its supplies of air defense and air defense missiles to Ukraine, UNN reports.

There is concern due to signals from the United States of America, both public and non-public, which speak of the continuation of this military operation, and that in this regard, they will count on additional air defense systems for themselves and their allies. And they will also carefully look at the capabilities of their PAC-2, PAC-3 production: these are interceptor missiles for "Patriots." That is, the concern is that in the event of a long war, America may reduce its supplies of air defense and air defense missiles to Ukraine. - Zelenskyy noted in an interview with Rai Italia, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

Also, in response to a question about concerns regarding the consequences of the war in the Middle East, Zelenskyy noted that "the Iranian regime supplied Russia with weapons that it used to kill us, now this concern has slightly decreased, because Iran is unlikely to be able to supply anything to Russia at this moment." "But at one time they transferred licenses, and now Russia itself produces appropriate missiles and drones based on these Iranian licenses," the President pointed out.

"As for oil prices, everyone in Europe and the world is currently experiencing this crisis. Our energy crisis is primarily related to Russia's war against us. But it is also clear that the import of oil products due to hostilities has been reduced or completely blocked. This is already affecting world energy prices. This is a challenge, and I think all countries will work on it," Zelenskyy said.

