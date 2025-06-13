IDF announces the elimination of another high-ranking Iranian commander

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 12200 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 31118 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 57608 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 158176 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 148008 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 74784 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 108113 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50253 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66174 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 59092 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 37172 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 38791 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 35702 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 50677 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 35631 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 32185 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 35942 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 50977 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 158212 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 148043 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 20941 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 39885 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 107439 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 118906 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 142923 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

IDF announces the elimination of another high-ranking Iranian commander

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Overnight, the IDF struck a Quds Force command center where the commander of the IRGC's Air Force was located. Other commanders who directed attacks on Israel and Saudi Arabia were also eliminated with him.

IDF announces the elimination of another high-ranking Iranian commander

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The highest chain of command of the Air Force was also eliminated with him. This was reported on the IDF's Telegram page, reports UNN.

Details

The IDF reported that overnight, the intelligence directorate established that the highest chain of command of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had gathered in an underground command center to prepare for an attack on Israel.

As part of a combined initial strike, Israeli Air Force fighters struck the command center where IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh was located along with other senior officials.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Along with Hajizadeh, the commander of the unmanned unit of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, Taherpur, as well as the commander of the aviation command of the same forces, Daud Sheikhyan, were eliminated.

The IRGC Air Force is responsible for repeated attacks on Israeli civilians. In particular, Hajizadeh and his subordinates commanded direct missile and drone attacks by Iran on Israel in October 2024 and a direct missile strike in April 2024. In addition, the high-ranking officials who were eliminated directed the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in September 2019,

- said in the IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces also claim that Hajizadeh has publicly stated his commitment to the destruction of Israel at various events in recent years. In addition, he played a central role in developing the Iranian regime's plan to destroy Israel.

New army and IRGC commanders in Iran after Israeli strikes, Tehran threatens13.06.25, 13:27 • 1300 views

Supplement

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of air strikes on Tehran and the suburbs of the Iranian capital, as well as on a number of other cities in the country. According to the Israeli side, the attack was of a preventive nature and was aimed at destroying facilities related to Iran's nuclear program, as well as military infrastructure.

In addition, information appeared about the death of the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the commander of emergency situations in Iran,

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9