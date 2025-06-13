IDF announces the elimination of another high-ranking Iranian commander

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh. The highest chain of command of the Air Force was also eliminated with him. This was reported on the IDF's Telegram page, reports UNN.

Details

The IDF reported that overnight, the intelligence directorate established that the highest chain of command of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had gathered in an underground command center to prepare for an attack on Israel.

As part of a combined initial strike, Israeli Air Force fighters struck the command center where IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh was located along with other senior officials.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Along with Hajizadeh, the commander of the unmanned unit of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, Taherpur, as well as the commander of the aviation command of the same forces, Daud Sheikhyan, were eliminated.

The IRGC Air Force is responsible for repeated attacks on Israeli civilians. In particular, Hajizadeh and his subordinates commanded direct missile and drone attacks by Iran on Israel in October 2024 and a direct missile strike in April 2024. In addition, the high-ranking officials who were eliminated directed the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in September 2019, - said in the IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces also claim that Hajizadeh has publicly stated his commitment to the destruction of Israel at various events in recent years. In addition, he played a central role in developing the Iranian regime's plan to destroy Israel.

Supplement

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of air strikes on Tehran and the suburbs of the Iranian capital, as well as on a number of other cities in the country. According to the Israeli side, the attack was of a preventive nature and was aimed at destroying facilities related to Iran's nuclear program, as well as military infrastructure.

In addition, information appeared about the death of the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, and the commander of emergency situations in Iran,