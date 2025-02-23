Ice trap on the Kyiv reservoir: five fishermen were in danger, rescued by the SES

Five winter fishing enthusiasts got into trouble near the village of Novi Petrivtsi in Kyiv region - a 10-meter gap formed between them and the land. A diving and rescue team was called to rescue them, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

At the Kyiv Reservoir near the village of Novi Petrivtsi, five fishermen got into trouble - they were cut off from the shore by water: a 10-meter gap formed between them and the land - the SES press service informs.

Specialists of the diving and rescue department were sent to help.

As of now, it is known that the men were safely brought to the shore, where doctors were waiting for them.

According to the State Emergency Service, fishermen remained unharmed and refused hospitalization.

Recall

In the village of Korsuntsi, Odesa district , three teenagers aged 14-15 fell through the ice on a local pond. Despite the quick response of rescuers, the children could not be saved.

Rescuers rescue five fishermen from drifting ice on the Dnipro