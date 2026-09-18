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ICAO responded to Ukraine regarding the danger of flights over Russia: Sybiha issued a statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Ukraine received ICAO's response regarding the danger of flights in Russia's airspace. Foreign Minister Sybiha called on the industry to cease operations in the Russian Federation.

ICAO responded to Ukraine regarding the danger of flights over Russia: Sybiha issued a statement

Ukraine received an official response from the International Civil Aviation Organization regarding the risks of continuing flights in Russian airspace. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this, according to UNN.

Details

As Sybiha noted, Ukraine, as a member state, reaffirms its commitment to protecting civil aviation.

Moreover, this is precisely what the Defense Forces of Ukraine have been doing since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, intercepting Russian drones and missiles. These deadly weapons threaten the lives of our people, as well as the airspace of neighboring states, and now their effects extend far beyond Ukraine and regularly disrupt air traffic in NATO countries

— the minister's statement says.

Sybiha added that protecting civil aviation and ensuring the safety of airspace must remain a shared responsibility.

International airlines, insurers, and other representatives of the aviation industry must take these threats seriously and act accordingly — cease operations in Russia

 — the minister noted.

Recall

At the beginning of September 2026, Ukraine officially informed ICAO that Russia's airspace is dangerous for civil aviation due to increased military activity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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