Ibiza faces housing crisis amid rising rents

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 20990 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
08:23 AM • 29046 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 22827 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 42839 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 60259 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 110943 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 145950 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 91200 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 88385 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 68411 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5m/s
42%
749mm
Popular news
US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian childrenAugust 18, 02:03 AM • 24338 views
Sumy region under drone attack: civilian infrastructure hitAugust 18, 02:08 AM • 27822 views
Ukraine to be covered by clouds and rains: Where to expect thunderstorms on the first day of the weekPhotoAugust 18, 04:09 AM • 27390 views
Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged07:20 AM • 14822 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 13941 views
Publications
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 654 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 14131 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 20995 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo08:23 AM • 29053 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 110945 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Child
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 40607 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 35045 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 70194 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 58507 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 125719 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Shahed-136
Oil
KAB-500

Ibiza faces housing crisis amid rising rents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Ibiza faces a housing crisis amid rising rents, forcing locals and seasonal workers to live in unauthorized camps. The average rent on the island has reached 33.7 euros per square meter, significantly exceeding the national minimum wage.

Ibiza faces housing crisis amid rising rents
ibiza-spotlight.com

The Spanish party island of Ibiza is suffering from a housing crisis amid rising rents, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, behind Ibiza's club scene and beaches, the housing crisis has forced many locals and seasonal workers to share cramped apartments, commute to work from outside the island, or stay in tents and RVs in unauthorized camps.

Ibiza's problems reflect a broader issue in Spain, where a lack of affordable housing in cities and popular coastal destinations has sparked protests demanding rent control and condemning overtourism. Activists accuse landlords of prioritizing short-term tourist rentals over less profitable long-term rentals.

According to local authorities last year, nearly 800 people on Ibiza resorted to living in makeshift settlements, and these figures do not include the approximately 200 people who lived in huts, tents, and vans in the "Can Rovi 2" camp before their eviction last month.

"The island is a paradise, the most beautiful place I have ever seen. But it has a downside," said Jerónimo Diana, a 50-year-old water technician from Argentina who stayed at Can Rovi 2.

A typical monthly rent would consume most of his 1,800 euro salary, Diana said.

The average rent in Ibiza peaked at 33.7 euros per square meter last July, a 23% increase from July 2023, according to data from the real estate website Idealista. This is approximately 1,500 euros (1,756 US dollars) for a small one-bedroom apartment. The national minimum wage in Spain is 1,381 euros per month.

According to the regional statistics institute, Ibiza hosted 3.28 million tourists in 2024, 76% of whom were from outside Spain, while the island's population reached a record 161,485 people.

In the US, a week's salary is spent on rent, and in some cities, two weeks' income26.07.25, 14:19 • 4918 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroadReal Estate
Ibiza
Euro
United States dollar
Reuters
Argentina
Spain