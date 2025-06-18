$41.530.01
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

IAEA stated that it cannot confirm the location of enriched uranium in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

The IAEA cannot confirm the location of 409 kg of uranium, enriched to near weapons-grade, due to fighting. Inspections have been suspended, and the exact location of the material is unknown.

IAEA stated that it cannot confirm the location of enriched uranium in Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that it cannot confirm the location of Iran's uranium stockpile, enriched to near weapons-grade. The reason is the inability to conduct inspections due to active hostilities from Israel. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing UNN.

Details

This refers to 409 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which, according to expert estimates, is enough to produce up to ten nuclear warheads. According to preliminary agreements, this dangerous substance was to be stored under IAEA seals at an underground facility in Isfahan.

However, as stated by the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, the exact whereabouts of this material are currently unknown. Tehran had previously warned the IAEA that in the event of an Israeli attack, the stockpiles might be moved.

I am not sure about its whereabouts. During the war, all nuclear facilities are closed. No inspections, no standard activities are taking place

- Grossi admitted in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to him, Isfahan has been subjected to repeated strikes, during which several buildings were damaged. Before the start of the Israeli operation late last week, IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear facilities daily. However, Iran has not yet provided the agency with information about additional protective measures for the uranium stockpiles.

We still haven't received any details. We don't know what exactly Iran plans to do to protect these materials

- Grossi emphasized.

Israel's Defense Minister confirmed the destruction of Iran's internal security headquarters 18.06.25, 18:34 • 2364 views

The IAEA continues to monitor nuclear facilities using satellite imagery and has not yet detected signs of uranium stockpile movement. Such a step would be a serious violation of Iran's obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Iran is well aware that this stockpile must remain under constant IAEA supervision

- added the agency's director.

Israeli strikes on Iran damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges - IAEA17.06.25, 11:56 • 3682 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Bloomberg L.P.
Iran
