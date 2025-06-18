IAEA stated that it cannot confirm the location of enriched uranium in Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that it cannot confirm the location of Iran's uranium stockpile, enriched to near weapons-grade. The reason is the inability to conduct inspections due to active hostilities from Israel. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing UNN.

Details

This refers to 409 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which, according to expert estimates, is enough to produce up to ten nuclear warheads. According to preliminary agreements, this dangerous substance was to be stored under IAEA seals at an underground facility in Isfahan.

However, as stated by the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, the exact whereabouts of this material are currently unknown. Tehran had previously warned the IAEA that in the event of an Israeli attack, the stockpiles might be moved.

I am not sure about its whereabouts. During the war, all nuclear facilities are closed. No inspections, no standard activities are taking place - Grossi admitted in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to him, Isfahan has been subjected to repeated strikes, during which several buildings were damaged. Before the start of the Israeli operation late last week, IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear facilities daily. However, Iran has not yet provided the agency with information about additional protective measures for the uranium stockpiles.

We still haven't received any details. We don't know what exactly Iran plans to do to protect these materials - Grossi emphasized.

The IAEA continues to monitor nuclear facilities using satellite imagery and has not yet detected signs of uranium stockpile movement. Such a step would be a serious violation of Iran's obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Iran is well aware that this stockpile must remain under constant IAEA supervision - added the agency's director.

