Israel's Defense Minister confirmed the destruction of Iran's internal security headquarters

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the destruction of the headquarters of the Iranian regime's internal security. This was reported by UNN, citing the minister's statement on social network X.

Details

According to the minister's statement, the operation was carried out by the Israeli Air Force. Katz emphasized that the facility that was attacked was a key repressive tool of Iran's ruling regime.

"The tornado continues to strike Tehran. Air Force fighters destroyed the headquarters of the Iranian regime's internal security – the central repressive body of the Iranian dictator. As we promised, we will continue to damage the symbols of power and strike the ayatollahs' regime everywhere," wrote Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Israel's military operation against Iranian nuclear infrastructure continues for the sixth consecutive day.

Recall

As UNN reported, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a video address that the operation will last for many days.