IAEA Director General Grossi visits Zaporizhzhya NPP - rosmedia

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhya NPP temporarily occupied by Russian troops, according to the Russian media, UNN reports.

State-run Russian media broadcast footage of the visit of UN Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant occupied by Russian troops.

RosSMI reports that the IAEA delegation led by Director General Rafael Grossi has now passed the checkpoint after visiting the ZNPP.

On February 6, Grossi visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.