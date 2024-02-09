I will serve the Ukrainian people: Zaluzhnyi on the title of Hero of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2021-2024, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said that he was honored to receive the title of Hero of Ukraine and added that he would serve the Ukrainian people, UNN reports.

"It is a great honor for me to receive the title of Hero of Ukraine. Honor and responsibility. I feel this honor and responsibility to every defender of Ukraine, despite the fact that I am not in office now. This is your reward, because you are the real Heroes! I serve and will continue to serve the Ukrainian people with devotion and gratitude!" - Zaluzhny said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi the title of Hero of Ukraine.