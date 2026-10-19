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"I will miss you every day" — Ariana Grande mourns the death of her 17-year-old dog Coco

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

The singer said goodbye to her dog Coco, who lived for more than 17 years. Grande called her love and presence unforgettable.

"I will miss you every day" — Ariana Grande mourns the death of her 17-year-old dog Coco
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is mourning the loss of her longtime beloved dog, Coco. The singer published a series of photos with Coco, accompanying them with a touching post, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

"The sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful Coco… I am so proud of you. Thank you for your love and for making this planet more beautiful with your presence for more than seventeen wonderful years," Grande wrote.

The singer noted that wherever Coco went, she made that place "more beautiful."

Ariana added that she would miss Coco every day and keep her in her heart forever.

She concluded her post with the words: "I love you so very much, my darling girl."

Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concert01.09.26, 02:07 • 37885 views

As TMZ previously reported, Ariana has currently taken a break from work — after completing her concert tour and before the start of the press tour in support of the film "Focker-In-Law."

Coco was 17 years old.

Antonina Tumanova

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