Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concert

American singer Ariana Grande spoke about a leg injury that led fans to notice her limping during performances as part of the Eternal Sunshine tour. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Grande explained that she had suffered a deep cut on her leg. According to the artist, it was not a sprain or muscle injury, but the injury made it more difficult for her to put weight on her leg.

I wanted to let you know that I will need to wear comfortable shoes for tonight's show and possibly tomorrow's, as I am bandaged and recovering from a minor injury. It is not a sprain or anything muscular, but simply a deep cut – Grande wrote on Instagram Stories.

The singer will not cancel her concerts

Because of the injury, the artist temporarily gave up high heels in favor of more comfortable footwear. Earlier, a video appeared on social media showing 33-year-old Grande noticeably limping while performing the song Supernatural.

The singer urged fans not to worry and assured them that she would continue performing. Several hours after her statement, fans posted a video showing Grande dancing and performing Yes, And? in comfortable boots instead of her usual high-heeled stage footwear.

The Eternal Sunshine tour is scheduled to conclude on September 1 with a concert in London. After the tour ends, Grande plans to take a break from work and public appearances.

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